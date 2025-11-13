Philippine gov’t to boost public spending to offset slower economic growth

MANILA, Nov. 13 — The Philippine government will ramp up public spending to align with its original national expenditure plan and offset the slower growth recorded in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the country’s President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Marcos said several factors have contributed to the downturn in economic activity in Q3, which saw a below-forecast 4 percent growth in gross domestic product.

The growth in Q3 was also much slower than the 5.5-percent clip in Q2 and the 5.4-percent growth in Q1, official data showed.

Aside from the ongoing investigation and reforms in public infrastructure projects, the country was hit by successive natural disasters, with working days lost because of climate change, the president added.

The president noted that the country has also been affected by changes and adjustments in the global trade and business system. (Xinhua)

