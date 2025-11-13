Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Philippine gov’t to boost public spending to offset slower economic growth
Philippine gov’t to boost public spending to offset slower economic growth
AsiaECONOMICSInternationalPoliticsPOLITICS

Philippine gov’t to boost public spending to offset slower economic growth

November 13, 2025

MANILA, Nov. 13 — The Philippine government will ramp up public spending to align with its original national expenditure plan and offset the slower growth recorded in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the country’s President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Marcos said several factors have contributed to the downturn in economic activity in Q3, which saw a below-forecast 4 percent growth in gross domestic product.

The growth in Q3 was also much slower than the 5.5-percent clip in Q2 and the 5.4-percent growth in Q1, official data showed.

Aside from the ongoing investigation and reforms in public infrastructure projects, the country was hit by successive natural disasters, with working days lost because of climate change, the president added.

The president noted that the country has also been affected by changes and adjustments in the global trade and business system. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Higher Education, Training, and Innovation Accused of Double...

July 10, 2023

Death toll from landslide in Guinea’s Maneah rises...

August 24, 2025

Kremlin says Kiev refuses to talk as Ukraine...

February 26, 2022

Chad’s cholera death toll rises to 113

September 6, 2025

Yemeni naval forces seize smuggling boat carrying military...

October 6, 2025

14 marines killed in Mexico helicopter crash

July 16, 2022

Danish FM dismisses U.S. annexation speculation on Greenland

March 14, 2025

China, Honduras chart course for relations in leaders’...

June 15, 2023

Afghan police discover drug, detain smuggler

October 8, 2025

Zelensky says Turkey ready to become guarantor of...

April 1, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.