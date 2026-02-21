At least 50 killed, many abducted in armed attack in NW Nigeria

ABUJA, Feb. 21 — At least 50 people were killed and a significant number of others abducted after a group of armed men launched a brutal attack on a village in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara, a local lawmaker said.

The raid on Tungan Dutse village, located in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area, reportedly began Thursday evening and continued into Friday morning, Hamisu Faru, a lawmaker representing the affected area at the Zamfara State House of Assembly, told local media on Saturday.

The attackers arrived on more than 150 motorcycles, moving through the community, shooting indiscriminately at residents and razing some buildings, Faru said, citing a preliminary assessment of the incident.

“The attackers invaded the village in large numbers, leaving at least 50 people dead,” the local official said, noting that the exact number of people abducted during the attack remained unclear, as many fled into nearby bushes for safety.

The victims of the attack included traders and farmers, with many of the abducted reported to be women and children, according to Faru.

No security agency has so far confirmed the incident. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

