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U.S. to “rightsize” NATO force contributions
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U.S. to “rightsize” NATO force contributions

June 3, 2026

BERLIN, June 3 — The U.S. Department of War officials have notified allies that the United States will “rightsize” its contributions to the NATO Force Model, the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) said on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the USEUCOM said the move is designed to align with Washington’s 2026 National Defense Strategy and the department’s vision for a “NATO 3.0.”

“There has been an unhealthy co-dependence in the NATO Force Model on U.S. forces,” said USEUCOM Commander Alexus G. Grynkewich in the statement, noting that the potential reality of simultaneous conflicts in multiple theaters demands a change.

To offset the reduced American capabilities, Washington expects Canada and European nations to step up in the near term, particularly in providing manned and unmanned aircraft, as well as naval vessels, according to Grynkewich.

The push for Europe to assume a larger defense burden is expected to be a central focus for the military alliance ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Ankara this July. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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