Greater investment in climate early-warning systems urged at SADC forum

WINDHOEK, Aug. 25 — Namibia on Tuesday called on member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to increase investment in meteorological services and strengthen early-warning systems amid growing climate-related risks.

Namibian Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi made the call at the opening of the 33rd Southern Africa Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-33) in the coastal town of Swakopmund. Nekundi said regional climate forecasts must be translated into action in climate-sensitive sectors, including agriculture, water, energy, health, infrastructure and disaster management.

“Early warning is the single most cost-effective tool we have in the fight against climate disasters,” he said, urging member states to provide predictable domestic financing for national meteorological and hydrological services. Convened by the SADC Secretariat through the SADC Climate Services Center, SARCOF-33 runs from Tuesday to Friday under the theme “From Climate Observation to Seasonal Prediction: Informing Early Action for the Upcoming Season.”

Nekundi also urged SADC countries to accelerate the implementation of multi-hazard early-warning systems, citing the United Nations goal of ensuring that everyone is protected by life-saving early-warning systems by the end of 2027.

According to SADC, the forum brings together climate experts, representatives of national meteorological and hydrological services, sector specialists and users of climate information to develop and interpret a regional seasonal climate outlook and translate it into practical guidance for preparedness, planning and early action.

In an official statement issued on Aug. 15, the SADC Secretariat said Southern Africa remains highly exposed to climate variability and extreme weather, with implications for food and water security, energy supply, health, infrastructure and livelihoods. Participants at SARCOF-33 are expected to work toward developing an advisory and early-warning summary for policymakers and other decision-makers.

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