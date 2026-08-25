Cross-Strait youth exchange event highlights shared bonds, common future

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25 — A cross-Strait youth exchange event opened on Tuesday in east China’s Shanghai, bringing together about 1,000 people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, including youth representatives and people from various sectors.

The event is jointly organized by mainland and Taiwan organizations, such as the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the youth development committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party from Taiwan.

At the opening ceremony, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, called on young people across the Strait to contribute to national rejuvenation, advocate for peace across the Strait, pioneer in fostering closer bonds between people on both sides, and advance cross-Strait exchanges and integration.

Song urged young people on both sides to firmly oppose “Taiwan independence” secessionist activities and external interference, and work together toward national reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, pledged that the city would continue to implement policies benefiting Taiwan residents, businesses and young people, and provide an optimal environment and high-quality services to create broader opportunities for those from Taiwan who come to pursue and realize their dreams on the mainland.

Chang Jung-kung, vice chairman of the KMT, said people on both sides of the Strait belong to one China and share a common Chinese cultural heritage. He noted that mutual benefit and common prosperity should be pursued on the basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing “Taiwan independence.” Young people on both sides should strengthen exchanges and cooperation and move closer to each other in the process of revitalizing the Chinese nation, creating a brighter future together, Chang added.

A main forum was held on Tuesday, featuring keynote speeches by guests from both sides on topics including science and technology, Chinese culture and youth exchanges across the Strait. The event also features a trendy market and a gala. Young participants from both sides will visit and take part in study programs in Shanghai and the neighboring Zhejiang Province, also in east China, during the event.

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