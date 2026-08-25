METROPOLITAN AND BASECAMP LAUNCH FOUNDERS IGNITE TO BACK NAMIBIAN ENTREPRENEURS

Windhoek, Namibia — Aug.25 — The Momentum Metropolitan Limited Trust, in partnership with Basecamp Business Incubator, has officially launched Metropolitan Founders Ignite, a new entrepreneurship development and investment-readiness programme aimed at helping Namibian founders strengthen, grow and build more sustainable businesses.

The programme was launched in Windhoek at The Weinberg Hotel, bringing together Metropolitan’s commitment to sustainable livelihoods and enterprise development with Basecamp’s experience in entrepreneurship development, incubation and founder support.

At the heart of Founders Ignite is a simple premise: Namibia already has ambitious entrepreneurs with ideas, businesses and potential worth backing. What many need is the right support, knowledge, networks and resources to take their businesses to the next level.

Rather than creating entrepreneurial ambition from scratch, the programme seeks to ignite what is already there, helping founders turn existing potential into stronger, more resilient and commercially viable enterprises.

Speaking at the launch, Denille Roostee, Group Executive of Marketing and Communications at Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, said the word “ignite” was deliberately chosen to reflect the programme’s purpose.

“We believe Namibia does not lack potential, ideas, or ambition. Sometimes, all that potential needs is a spark — access to opportunity, knowledge, networks and people willing to back what is possible.”

Roostee added that supporting entrepreneurs could have a wider impact beyond individual businesses.

“Because when we ignite an entrepreneur, we can ignite a business, create livelihoods, strengthen families and ultimately contribute to communities and an economy that can thrive.”

Jesaya Hano-Oshike, Director of Basecamp Business Incubator, welcomed the partnership, emphasising the importance of programmes that provide entrepreneurs with practical, sustained support rather than once-off interventions.

Through Founders Ignite, selected entrepreneurs will embark on a structured development journey combining practical business-building support, mentorship, learning and opportunities to strengthen their enterprises.

The programme will challenge founders to take a closer look at key areas of their businesses, including their value proposition, customers, operations, financial sustainability, growth strategies and long-term resilience.

The launch also featured Namibian business coach and Managing Consultant of Simpli Business Advisory, Mekupi Kambatuku. Drawing on lessons from her recently launched book, From Hustle to Enterprise: The Namibian SME Playbook for Starting, Scaling & Building a Profitable Business, Kambatuku spoke about the transition from entrepreneurial hustle to building structured and sustainable enterprises.

Applications for the inaugural Metropolitan Founders Ignite cohort officially opened during the launch, with eligible entrepreneurs from across Namibia invited to apply.

The initiative forms part of a broader commitment by Metropolitan and Basecamp to strengthen Namibia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by creating practical pathways for founders to access the knowledge, guidance, networks and support needed to build businesses capable of creating lasting impact.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Founders Ignite offers more than another business programme. It presents an opportunity to turn ambition into structure, ideas into enterprises and potential into sustainable growth.

Interested entrepreneurs can learn more about the programme, review the eligibility requirements and submit their applications through the official Metropolitan Founders Ignite programme page.

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