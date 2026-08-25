NATO troops in Ukraine unacceptable: Kremlin

MOSCOW, Aug. 25– Russia considers the presence of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military contingents in Ukraine inadmissible, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

“We have repeatedly stated our position at various levels that the deployment of foreign military contingents of NATO member states in Ukraine is unacceptable for us,” he said.

On Monday, leaders of the Coalition of the Willing held a virtual meeting in Kiev to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. It was chaired by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The coalition said in a statement that it would continue to prepare the Multinational-Force Ukraine to deploy once a credible cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine was in place.

Peskov added that Russia is confident in its victory and continues military actions in the absence of conditions for a peaceful settlement. “I can assure you, we are not just counting on it, we are confident that this victory will come,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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