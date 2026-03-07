At least 4 dead as tornado rips through U.S. Michigan

NEW YORK, March 7 — At least four were killed and a dozen more injured as tornadoes ripped across U.S. Midwest state of Michigan on Friday.

Trees were knocked down and homes damaged as tornado warnings were issued across the southern part of the state, local media reported Friday.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to “coordinate an all-hands-on-deck response to severe weather in southwestern Michigan.”

Michigan is not the only state hit by powerful storms, which spanned all the way down to North Texas on Friday afternoon.

More than 7 million Americans faced the highest risk of severe weather Friday in an area including the metropolitan areas of Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Omaha, Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Nearly 25 million people were at a slightly lesser risk in a zone including Dallas, Oklahoma City; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

