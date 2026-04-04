Australia’s fuel supply remains strong: energy minister

SYDNEY, April 4 — Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen said on Saturday that Australia’s fuel supply “remains strong” and more petrol is getting to service stations across the country.

Providing a weekly update on fuel supply, Bowen told reporters in Sydney that Australia had about 39 days’ worth of petrol, 29 days of diesel, and 30 days of jet fuel in reserve.

“The fact these figures are effectively flat means fuel is going out the door to service stations and farmers, and fuel is going in the door at Australia’s import terminals and refineries,” said Bowen.

He said the number of petrol stations experiencing fuel shortages was declining, and efforts to replenish supplies were ongoing, with 50 shipments on their way to Australia.

“Australia’s fuel supply remains strong, still more than 50 ships on their way to Australia,” Bowen said, adding there had been six cancelled orders but they had been replaced by new orders.

The total number of service stations without diesel in Australia, which is where the main pressure has been, is 312 out of the around 8,000 service stations, he told reporters.

He reiterated the Australian government’s call for people to stick to their Easter holiday plans, but to buy no more fuel than they needed and to buy it in the city to help keep fuel supplies up in the country.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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