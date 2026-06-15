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Russia hits Ukraine overnight with missile and drone strikes
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Russia hits Ukraine overnight with missile and drone strikes

June 15, 2026

MOSCOW/KIEV, June 15– Russian forces launched a wave of missile and drone strikes on Kiev and several other Ukrainian cities overnight Monday, targeting military and industrial facilities, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the strikes involved air-, ground- and sea-launched precision weapons as well as strike drones, targeting Ukrainian defense industry facilities in the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk, along with military airfields and territorial recruitment centers.

It said a total of 12 drone production, assembly and storage facilities were targeted, as well as airfields in Vasylkiv, Uman, Cherkasy and Krasna Slobodka, and recruitment centers in Kiev.

The ministry said the strike objectives were achieved and said the Russian Armed Forces do not plan or carry out strikes against civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian authorities said earlier that the attacks on Kiev killed at least four people and injured 25, adding that about 140,000 households lost electricity and around 50 locations were damaged, including residential buildings and infrastructure. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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