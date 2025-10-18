Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia 3 die in plant explosion in western Russia
3 die in plant explosion in western Russia
AsiaDisasterEuropeInternational

3 die in plant explosion in western Russia

October 18, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct. 18 — Three people were killed Friday in an explosion at the Avangard industrial plant in the western Russian city of Sterlitamak, local authorities said Saturday.

“Unfortunately, three people have died, all of them are women,” said Radiy Khabirov, head of Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic. “It is an enterprise with special working conditions.

It deals with explosives. As a result of a fairly powerful explosion, one of the buildings was destroyed,” Khabirov wrote in a post on Telegram.

He added that all those trapped have been rescued and five people were hospitalized with two in serious condition.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, he said, ruling out the possibility of a drone attack. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Road crashes cost South Africa 11.5 bln USD...

August 21, 2025

Russia to have “very firm response” to any...

October 2, 2025

Russia makes group raids on Ukraine

July 21, 2025

DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak

September 4, 2025

Xi to attend 15th BRICS Summit, visit South...

August 19, 2023

3 armed rebels killed in central India

September 29, 2025

6 Years Without Water,Okahumandu Villagers Plead for Government...

October 15, 2025

China’s inbound tourism continues heating up amid improving...

May 20, 2025

Zimbabwe struggling to clear debt to S. Africa’s...

September 27, 2017

UNHRC adopts resolution on promoting economic, social, cultural...

October 7, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.