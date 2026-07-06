Trending Now
Home International Somali gov’t orders intensified operations against al-Shabaab militants
Somali gov’t orders intensified operations against al-Shabaab militants
International

Somali gov’t orders intensified operations against al-Shabaab militants

July 6, 2026

MOGADISHU, July 6 — The Somali government on Monday directed its military forces to intensify counter-terrorism operations to flush out al-Shabaab fighters across the country.

Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi issued the directive during a visit to units of the Somali National Army (SNA) stationed in the Mesagaway area of the Galgaduud region in central Somalia, where he sought to boost troop morale.

Fiqi urged soldiers to intensify their efforts, accelerate ongoing operations, and strengthen military offensives to eliminate the remaining al-Shabaab terrorists hiding in the few areas where they still maintain a presence.

The minister, accompanied by SNA Commander Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, rallied the troops in Mesagaway to eradicate al-Shabaab, a group blamed for numerous civilian casualties. Mohamud underscored the importance of maintaining security, protecting civilians, and sustaining operations to liberate areas where al-Shabaab terrorists remain active.

He reaffirmed that the SNA remains fully committed to defeating terrorism and ensuring lasting security across the country. These renewed military operations coincide with a U.S. announcement that it will block United Nations-funded logistical support for the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia after 2026.

Washington said it will oppose any extension of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia that relies on UN funding, citing Mogadishu’s slow progress in containing the extremist group and taking greater responsibility for its national security.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 51
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sri Lankan police introduce mouth swab drug test...

January 17, 2026

Portugal’s electricity consumption hits record high in 2025

January 1, 2026

U.S. trying to push Russia out of the...

February 19, 2026

Canada mourns victims of Tumbler Ridge school shooting

February 14, 2026

Peace deal cannot be made without Ukraine: EU...

August 12, 2025

U.S. arbitrary seizure of foreign vessels serious violation...

December 22, 2025

Arms, munitions discovered in N. Afghanistan

November 25, 2025

Hair samples may help assess stress in autistic...

February 2, 2026

China Declares New WTO Approach: No Longer Seeking...

September 30, 2025

Gloria Guevara’s Candidacy for UN Tourism Secretary-General Gains...

March 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.