Somali gov’t orders intensified operations against al-Shabaab militants

MOGADISHU, July 6 — The Somali government on Monday directed its military forces to intensify counter-terrorism operations to flush out al-Shabaab fighters across the country.

Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi issued the directive during a visit to units of the Somali National Army (SNA) stationed in the Mesagaway area of the Galgaduud region in central Somalia, where he sought to boost troop morale.

Fiqi urged soldiers to intensify their efforts, accelerate ongoing operations, and strengthen military offensives to eliminate the remaining al-Shabaab terrorists hiding in the few areas where they still maintain a presence.

The minister, accompanied by SNA Commander Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, rallied the troops in Mesagaway to eradicate al-Shabaab, a group blamed for numerous civilian casualties. Mohamud underscored the importance of maintaining security, protecting civilians, and sustaining operations to liberate areas where al-Shabaab terrorists remain active.

He reaffirmed that the SNA remains fully committed to defeating terrorism and ensuring lasting security across the country. These renewed military operations coincide with a U.S. announcement that it will block United Nations-funded logistical support for the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia after 2026.

Washington said it will oppose any extension of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia that relies on UN funding, citing Mogadishu’s slow progress in containing the extremist group and taking greater responsibility for its national security.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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