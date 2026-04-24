Inceptus Holding Appoints New CEO, Commends Outgoing Leadership

Windhoek, April. 24 — The Board of Directors of Inceptus Holding (Pty) Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr Gervasius Thikusho as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 01 May 2026, marking a significant leadership transition for the company.

In a statement, the Board expressed confidence in Mr Thikusho’s ability to steer the organisation into its next phase of growth, citing his extensive experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership capabilities.

Mr Thikusho has held several senior roles across both the public and private sectors, most recently serving as Namibia Country Program Director at the United States African Development Foundation (USADF), where he successfully managed a multi-million-dollar investment portfolio.

Academically, Mr Thikusho holds a Global MBA from Steinbeis University Berlin, a Bachelor of Science Honours in Agricultural Economics from the University of the Free State, and a Senior Management Development Programme qualification from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

He is currently pursuing a PhD in Agricultural Economics at the University of Namibia and is also a certified Green Hydrogen and Renewable Power-to-X Professional through RENAC Academy in Berlin, Germany. In addition, he serves as a member of the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia’s Technical Advisory Panel for the 2024–2027 term.

The Board noted that Mr Thikusho’s strong background in strategy execution, partnership development, and market expansion is expected to further strengthen the company’s strategic direction and operational performance as it continues to pursue sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

At the same time, the Board formally acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing CEO, Mr Evaristus Evaristus, who has served in the role since March 2020. Mr Evaristus was seconded to Inceptus by the shareholder for a period of five years, during which he provided consistent leadership and played a pivotal role in guiding the company through a period of significant transformation and changing market dynamics.

During his tenure, Mr Evaristus oversaw notable achievements, including the strengthening of governance frameworks, improvements in operational efficiencies, and positioning the company on a solid foundation for future growth. The Board commended his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence, noting that his leadership has left a lasting impact on the organisation.

The Board extended its sincere gratitude to Mr Evaristus for his exemplary service and wished him continued success in his future endeavours. Meanwhile, the Board, Management, and Staff warmly welcomed Mr Thikusho and expressed optimism about the company’s future under his leadership as it embarks on its next chapter.

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