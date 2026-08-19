Metropolitan asks Namibians: What will your story be?

Windhoek, August.19 – A single mother sacrifices to give her son the opportunity to graduate. A son is able to lay his mother to rest with dignity. Another Namibian reaches retirement able to enjoy the future he spent years working towards.

Different people. Different circumstances. Different parts of Namibia. Yet together, their experiences tell a bigger story about how financial planning and insurance can empower Namibians to build and protect their financial dreams.

These are some of the real stories at the heart of Metropolitan Namibia’s newly launched The Story Of campaign – a collection of authentic client stories premiered in Windhoek on 17 August.

There are no actors and no scripted testimonials. Metropolitan travelled across Namibia, spending time with clients and their families and allowing them to tell their experiences in their own voices and languages. As Denille Roostee, Executive: Marketing & Communications at Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, explained at the launch, the intention was not to manufacture stories, but to honour them – allowing real people to carry the Metropolitan brand.

“We wanted their truth. When you really listen to someone else’s story, you cannot help but reflect on your own – your children, your parents, the people you have lost, what you are building and the dreams you are still fighting for,” said Roostee. “The power of The Story Of is not simply the person you see on screen; it is the part of their story that you recognise in yourself.”

Insurance that empowers Namibians

The campaign brings Momentum Metropolitan’s purpose to life: to build and protect our clients’ financial dreams. Behind every financial dream is a person – a parent thinking about a child’s education, a family wanting to protect the people they love, someone preparing for retirement or simply working towards a more secure future.

For Metropolitan, insurance is therefore not simply about policies, premiums and claims. It is about what financial protection enables people to do.

Evangelina Nailenge, Momentum Metropolitan Executive: Retail Distribution, who delivered the CEO address on his behalf, said the stories demonstrate the human impact of that purpose.

“When a Namibian family becomes more financially secure, when a child is given an opportunity, when someone can retire with dignity, or when a family is protected during one of life’s most difficult moments, we are contributing in a small but meaningful way to a stronger Namibia. Our purpose becomes real one Namibian, one family and one story at a time.”

The impact extends beyond individual policyholders. By helping households and businesses manage risk, recover from unexpected events and plan for the future, insurance strengthens financial resilience. The sector also mobilises long-term savings and investment, making it an important contributor to Namibia’s broader economic development.

A celebration of Namibian creativity

The Story Of is equally a celebration of Namibian people, Namibian stories and Namibian creative talent.

Hon. Dino Ballotti, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, used his keynote address to highlight the economic potential of Namibia’s cultural and creative industries and the role corporate Namibia can play in developing that potential.

The campaign was filmed across Namibia, with clients speaking in their own languages and communities, while filmmakers, directors, camera crews, editors, producers and other creative professionals transformed those stories into film. As the Deputy Minister’s speaking points emphasised, it is a campaign created by Namibians, with Namibians, for Namibians.

The Deputy Minister also challenged corporate Namibia to commission local work, pay for local creativity and give Namibian talent meaningful platforms – recognising that corporate marketing investment can build not only brands, but skills, livelihoods and an industry.

The premiere itself celebrated this talent through performances by Gazza, Jericho and TopCheri, while film and production team members Kit Hoffmann, Tia-James Wilson, Inna Goroh and Adam Smaruj were recognised for Excellence in Visual Storytelling.

Salomo Hamatwi, Metropolitan Marketing Specialist, was also recognised for his contribution to the campaign, while the Group CEO was honoured for his leadership and support.

Board Chairperson Nangula Uaandja and Metropolitan’s Board members were acknowledged for their leadership and stewardship, and for supporting a business that places its clients and the country it serves at the centre of its decisions.

Thousands more stories are waiting to be told

While The Story Of captures individual experiences, the stories represent something much bigger.

They represent thousands of parents planning for their children, families protecting one another, Namibians navigating loss, preparing for retirement, pursuing dreams and working every day towards a better tomorrow.

For Roostee, the launch is therefore not the end of The Story Of, but the beginning.

“These clients represent the stories we were fortunate enough to capture, but behind them are thousands more – thousands of Metropolitan clients, thousands of financial dreams and thousands of Namibian stories still waiting to be heard. I hope this becomes a platform through which we continue listening – across generations, communities, languages and across Namibia.”

As the campaign now reaches the wider public, Metropolitan is asking Namibians not simply to watch someone else’s story, but to think about their own.

Who are you protecting? What are you sacrificing for? What dream are you building? What do you want your retirement to look like? What do you want to leave behind?

What will your story be?

Because behind every financial dream is a human story.

Metropolitan is here to help build and protect it.

Post Views: 134