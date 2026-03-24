Iran to continue war with U.S. until reparations made, sanctions lifted

TEHRAN, March 24 — Iran will continue its war with the United States until its demands are met, including full reparations, economic sanctions relief and guarantees of non-interference in its internal affairs, said an Iranian official on Monday.

Former Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks in an interview with state-run IRIB TV, saying that this is the decision of Iran’s people, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the armed forces.

His remarks came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his threat of attacking Iran’s power plants within 48 hours, and he said that the United States and Iran have held “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

Rezaei, also a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, warned that if “aggressors” target Iran’s infrastructure, Tehran’s response would go beyond “an eye for an eye” to “a head for an eye.”

“You will be paralyzed and drowned in the Persian Gulf,” he said. Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities on Feb. 28, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders and civilians killed in the strikes.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. bases and assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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