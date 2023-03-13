German Non-Profit Donates N$ 3.1M Sunscreens for Albinism Sufferers in Namibia

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, March 13 — Support Ulm e.V., a non-profit organization based in Ulm, Germany, recently made a significant donation to Support in Namibia of Albinism Sufferers Requiring Assistance (SINASRA). The donation of specially formulated sunscreens for sensitive skin, worth N$3.1 million, was handed over by Ms. Alina Letushila Nelenge, the CSI representative of Ohorongo Cement, to Ms. Birte Veldsman, a board member of SINASRA.

Support Ulm e.V. was established by a group of medical doctors to support medical projects worldwide. The organization supports various projects through financial and humanitarian means, as well as donations.

The donation of sunscreens to SINASRA was aimed at assisting and supporting people living with albinism in Namibia by caring for their sensitive skin. Albinism is a genetic disorder that affects the skin, eyes, and hair, and makes individuals with the condition highly sensitive to sunlight.

Ms. Nelenge, speaking at the handover, said that there was no better day to donate than on 10 March, which is recognized as the International Day of Awesomeness. She added that the sunscreens would be used by some of the most awesome people in the world.

The donation was made by Chapter 3 of The Namibian Constitution, which caters to fundamental human rights and freedoms. Article 10 stipulates that all persons shall be equal before the law, and no person may be discriminated against on the grounds of sex, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed, or social or economic status. Support Ulm e.V. strongly believes that the donation helps to equalize the economic playing field for SINASRA beneficiaries, ensuring their participation in education and other daily economic activities without hindrance because of their condition.

Ms. Veldsman, on behalf of SINASRA, expressed joy and gratitude for the timely donation. She mentioned that the need for sunscreen is constant within the albinism community.

The donation was made to support people living with albinism in Namibia and caring for their sensitive skin. Support Ulm e.V. hopes that the donation will make a significant impact on the lives of SINASRA beneficiaries, enabling them to participate in economic and educational activities without hindrance. The organization’s generosity is a reminder of the positive impact that donations can have on vulnerable communities worldwide. – Namibia Daily News