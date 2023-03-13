The Importance of Emotional Health in Risk Culture Building

By Staff reporter

WINDHOEK, March 13 — Affective and social neuroscience studies have shown that emotions can significantly impact how we evaluate and make decisions about risk. Negative emotions such as fear or anxiety can lead us to perceive risks as greater than they actually are, while positive emotions such as hope or optimism can lead us to underestimate risks. Understanding the neurobiological basis of emotions can help organisations create a risk culture that considers the role of emotions in risk-related decision-making.

Research has also shown that people are more likely to trust and cooperate with others when their social needs are being met. Therefore, understanding the neural basis of social interactions can help organisations foster a risk culture that promotes trust and cooperation among employees and encourages open and honest communication about risk.

Emotional health is the ability to understand and manage our emotions, thoughts, and behaviours healthily and productively. There is a link between emotional health and risk management, where individuals struggling with emotional health issues may be more likely to make mistakes or take unnecessary risks due to impaired judgment and decision-making abilities.

Leaders in organisations can work to improve the emotional health of their employees by promoting work-life balance, fostering open communication, offering training and support, encouraging self-care, and creating a positive work environment. Maintaining good emotional health can help us to manage and respond to situations involving risk effectively, stay focused, make informed decisions, and find healthy ways to cope with stress and challenges. Overall, addressing emotional health as part of a risk management strategy can create a safer, more productive, and more successful organisation. – Namibia Daily News