Namibian Student Overcomes Trauma, Becomes HIV Testing Advocate

By Benjamin Wickham

KATIMA MULILO, December 6 — Despite enduring sexual abuse during her childhood, Haillie Lushetile has emerged as a powerful advocate for HIV testing and gender equality in Namibia. The 20-year-old university student courageously shared her story to inspire others to seek testing and break the cycle of gender-based violence.

Lushetile’s traumatic childhood included being raped by a family member at the age of five. Though she repressed the experience, it resurfaced when her stepfather attempted assault at age 16. This incident shed light on the pervasive issue of gender-based violence in Namibia, where nearly six in ten people perceive violence against women as commonplace. Shockingly, four in ten believe it is justifiable for a husband to physically abuse his wife.

Concerned about her sexual health and potential HIV transmission, Lushetile sought testing, testing negative but emphasizing the importance of knowing one’s HIV status. She stressed that testing empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health, protecting not only themselves but those around them.

Lushetile’s story underscores the critical link between gender-based violence and HIV spread. Patriarchal power structures and gender inequality contribute to an environment where women are more vulnerable to both violence and HIV infection.

Currently studying procurement at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Lushetile aspires to be a motivational speaker and writer, using her experiences to empower others and advocate for change.

“I believe that my story can be used to save someone one day,” she said. “Your story holds power.”

Lushetile’s courage and commitment to raising awareness about HIV testing and gender equality serve as inspiration. Her message highlights the power of knowledge and the importance of breaking the cycle of gender-based violence for a world free from HIV and AIDS.