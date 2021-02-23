Namibia embarks on targeted COVID-19 testing at schools, as cases spike among learners, staff.

WINDHOEK, Feb. 23 -- Namibia is conducting targeted COVID-19 testing in schools for students and staff in regions that have a high number of active COVID-19 cases, deputy Minister of Health Esther Muinjangue said Monday. Muinjangue announced this during a daily COVID-19 update, saying that 259 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, of whom, 141 were learners across the country. "Regions with clustered cases in schools have started with this initiative. Namibia 's Ministry of Education, along with the Health Ministry, is working with schools management in those regions and health care workers to support this initiative," she added. Muinjangue said that this targeted testing will enhance the testing already widely available across the regions for students, education workers and for those who are close contacts of the confirmed cases. "The method for testing will vary between regions, and the ministry is working with school management to determine the best approach to meet local needs," she added. Meanwhile, Namibia 's cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 37,742, recoveries now at 35,273 and deaths at 406. Xinhua