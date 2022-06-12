First Pride Month event takes place at Keetmanshoop

Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANHOOP, 12 June 2022 – The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Two-Spirit, and the countless affirmative ways in which people choose to self-identify (LGBTQIA2S+) community took it upon themselves to create awareness in the community about their rights as humans regardless of their sexuality.

June is regarded as Pride Month by the LGBTQ2+ community. The Namibian National Students organisation (Nanso), in collaboration with The Children’s Movement of Namibia, in Keetmanshoop, held their pride event on Saturday.

Participants marched from the Keetmanshoop bridge to the SME park in town where they spoke about their rights, being treated equally and being included and not made feel like outcasts in the community.

The aim of the awareness march was to break the stigma against the LGBTQ2+ community. The group was led by the movement’s national coordinator, Pedro Kapirika, and Sandra Ferise, the regional coordinator.

This is the first time the organisations hosted this event in the town and would also consider making it an annual event.

“We sexually should not be seen as confused people,” a member at the event said. Not much ground was covered as the invited guest could not make it at the last minute.

“Accept us as we are, we are not going anywhere, we are here still till God calls us,” another stressed. – Namibia Daily News