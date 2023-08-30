Community of Hardap Invited to Green Hydrogen Roadshow

By Charmaine Boois

Mariental, August 30, 2023 – The Green Hydrogen Roadshow is set to take place from September 4 to September 5, 2023. Organized by the Government of the Republic of Namibia (GRN) in partnership with Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen), this national event will unfold against the picturesque backdrop of the Hardap Region.

Central to the roadshow’s purpose is the cultivation of an inclusive dialogue encompassing a diverse spectrum of stakeholders. Conversations will center around illuminating the critical Hyphen project and introducing the recently unveiled Socio-Economic Development (SED) framework in the Khartoum region. These initiatives are pivotal in Namibia’s bold trajectory towards sustainable development and the widespread adoption of clean energy.

The event will commence on Monday, September 4, in Rehoboth. The day will begin with a community gathering at the Hermanus Van Wyk Hall, starting at 10:00 a.m. This session will offer local residents a direct platform to engage with key individuals associated with the Green Hydrogen Roadshow.

Later in the day, at 2:00 PM, another significant community session will convene at the Oanob Community Hall. These interactive meetings have been thoughtfully devised to ensure seamless information exchange between decision-makers and the communities poised to be influenced by advancements in the hydrogen energy sector.

The momentum will carry into the subsequent day, September 5, as the roadshow moves to Mariental. The Aimablaagte Community Hall will set the stage for yet another enlightening interaction. This ongoing engagement underscores the unwavering commitment of both the GRN and Hyphen to reach out to an extensive array of stakeholders, thus incorporating a broad spectrum of viewpoints.

Guiding these roadshow discussions will be none other than the Director General of the National Planning Commission, Hon. Kondjoze, along with esteemed members of the Green Hydrogen Council. Their active participation signifies the profound significance that the Namibian government attaches to this initiative and its profound implications for the nation’s journey towards sustainability.- Namibia Daily News