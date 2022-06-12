Boxers score a hit on GBV at Ongwediva on Saturday

By Josh Grand

ONGWEDIVA, 12 June 2022 – Mayor Taara Shalyefu said that alcohol and drug abuse are the main root cause of gender-based violence (GBV) in Namibia and serious intervention needs to be done.

He made the remarks during the first-ever Teremoto Boxing Night bonanza held under the theme: ‘Stop gender-based violence’, at the Multi-purpose Centre in Ongwediva on Saturday.

According to the World Health Organisation, one out of three women suffer from abuse in the world, so the boxing event speaks volumes on the matter.

Shalyefu said the country has recorded many cases of abuse with victims in most cases being children and women.

“GBV is unfortunate amongst our community and across all genders and ages. We should therefore join hands to fight against this common enemy which is busy destroying ties,” he said praising the decision by Teremoto to stand up against gender-based violence.

He indicated that there is a need to address more social ills in society and ensure that people create lasting awareness.

The event attracted 56 boxers from Oshana, Ohangwena, Oshikoto, and Omusati, with 28 bouts showcased ranging from junior to senior fighters.

The most breathtaking was the fight between Elias Nandjiwa, better known as ‘Demolisher’, from Bulelo Boxing Club, and his opponent Ndeshipanda Megameno.

The 12-year-old boxer is not called ‘Demolisher’ for no reason after he proved that he was worthy of his name by defeating his opponent Megameno by 3-0. – Namibia Daily News