Iran says U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan hit in new retaliatory raids

TEHRAN, July 23 — Iran said Thursday that U.S. bases and assets in Kuwait and Jordan were hit in a new round of its retaliation strikes, which inflicted personnel casualties and heavy military losses there.

Iranian forces hit and destroyed in a drone attack a large military equipment warehouse, a Patriot air defense system and a hangar of MQ-9 Reaper drones, all belonging to the United States, at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait “to punish the U.S. Army for its interventions in the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in statements published on its official Sepah News.

The Iranian army also said it hit a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, a Patriot air defense system, a C-RAM radar system and fuel storage facilities at U.S. bases in Jordan, and destroyed a large warehouse of U.S. helicopter parts and a silo for the maintenance and repair of American helicopters.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Central Command said on X that its forces had “completed another round of strikes against Iran for the 12th consecutive night.”

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported multiple explosions across several provinces, including Kermanshah, Khuzestan and Bushehr, following early Thursday’s U.S. strikes. In the southwestern province of Khuzestan, a missile attack near a passenger terminal on the Iran-Iraq border left at least two people dead and 11 others wounded. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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