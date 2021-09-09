Community Gardening and Food Systems Project Launched in Windhoek.

Windhoek,9 September

Youth In Agriculture Organization launched a community gardening and food systems project in the capital which involves the construction of backyard gardens, enabling space to grow food, providing training, raising awareness about the importance of food production and the transfer of a modernized gardening system.

“Empowering young people with agricultural skills could open doors to economic, social and food sustainability prosperity,” says Ndatulumukwa Haikali, Founder & Executive Chairman of Youth In Agriculture.

The Community-Based gardening and Food Systems Project is designed to enhance food production, stimulate inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction in rural and urban communities by providing agriculture training, improving access to productive infrastructure and services that are expected to lead to sustainable agricultural production and equitable returns.

To address the limited opportunities facing youth in rural areas, the Youth In Agriculture Organisation has been working to empower these young people through curriculum supplements such as Backyard Gardening, Food System Management and Transforming Agribusiness.

“We previously depended on food donations, but today onwards we will be able to produce our own food and hopefully expand our garden. Our children have been trained to maintain the garden, and we are grateful for this service” says Jeremia Shalukeni, the Beneficiary Team Leader from Megameno Orphanage Homes.