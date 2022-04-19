Welcome fish donation arrives for schools in the Berseba area

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 19 April – //Kharas regional governor, Aletha Frederick, today handed over fish donations from the Namibia Fish Consumption Trust to two selected schools in the Berseba Constituency, JA Kahuika Primary School in Gaenachas (!Gaellnaxas) and SC Vries Primary School in Snyfontein.

The Director of Education for the region, /Awebahe //Hoëseb, received the donation at Keetmanshoop.

It was originally made at the Annual Fund-Raising Gala at Walvis Bay in November last year for the benefit of the //Kharas Region. The two schools were also selected to receive a donation of N$10 000 each from Camoposatu Investment and Vernier Investment

“I fully agree that many children hailing from poverty-stricken households do not have the privilege of having breakfast in the morning before going to school,” Governor Frederick said in her remarks.

The donations also include sanitary pads and the governor’s office added face clothes and soap. “Education is given top priority, and expenditure on education accounts for one of the largest shares of the budget of the government, but such allocation is not even enough to address all the needs in this sector,” she said. – Namibia Daily News