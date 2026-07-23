Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 289 Rwandans rescued from human trafficking
289 Rwandans rescued from human trafficking
Africa

289 Rwandans rescued from human trafficking

July 23, 2026

KIGALI, July 23  — A total of 289 Rwandan victims of human trafficking were rescued and repatriated back home between July last year and March this year from various countries, a senior government official said Thursday.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Unity and Security in the capital Kigali, Rwandan Minister of Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja said the victims were rescued mainly from Asian countries.

Of the total, 101 were repatriated from Cambodia, 58 from Laos, 31 from Myanmar, and 99 from Oman, he said. He was in parliament to brief lawmakers on the implementation of international instruments Rwanda has signed in line with combating human trafficking.

He said many of the victims, particularly young people, were lured with bogus job promises made by alleged recruiters, only to end up being exploited.

The minister also highlighted various mechanisms the government has put in place to curb human trafficking in the country, including enacting enabling legislation, building capacity at various levels and stepping up awareness of the crime of human trafficking.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 97
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Shincheonji engages African Journalists on Bible book of...

January 28, 2022

Kenyan president urges leaders to stop politicking

October 6, 2018

COVID-19 vaccines determine Africa’s prosperity, say African officials,...

September 1, 2021

14 road workers kidnapped in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone...

November 12, 2021

(Special for CAFS) ECOWAS to set up monitoring...

June 22, 2021

S. Africa records over 13,000 COVID-19 cases in...

June 16, 2021

Africa CDC, WHO launch continental Ebola preparedness, response...

June 5, 2026

Botswana extends condolences to Türkiye over earthquake

February 14, 2023

8 children killed in explosion in Sudan’s Omdurman...

March 24, 2019

M23 Rebels’ Worst Slaughter: The Untold Story of...

April 11, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.