Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica WHO pledges support for Africa’s efforts to strengthen health systems
WHO pledges support for Africa’s efforts to strengthen health systems
AfricaHEALTH

WHO pledges support for Africa’s efforts to strengthen health systems

July 23, 2026

ACCRA, July 23– The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged support for Africa’s efforts to strengthen health systems amid growing health challenges across the continent.

Speaking at the 25th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, which concluded Wednesday in Accra, Ghana, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it is essential to harness available scientific advances to build health systems that protect the most vulnerable while ensuring shared accountability.

Tedros said that treating diseases alone is insufficient, urging countries to address underlying drivers of health crises, including conflict, poverty, poor education, unsafe water and gender inequality.

“The WHO stands with you as a partner, providing technical guidance and support. But only Africa’s leaders can deliver the political will and domestic investment this moment requires,” he added, urging leaders to remain committed to their roadmap for improving health security.

Tedros also highlighted the impact of conflict on healthcare delivery, citing the Ebola outbreak in the Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where ongoing armed violence has hampered contact tracing efforts and forced health workers to leave affected communities.

Winnie Byanyima, executive director of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS, representing the UN Secretary-General, said the 2026 UN Political Declaration on Ending AIDS by 2030 provides a platform to accelerate efforts to end AIDS and strengthen preparedness for future pandemics.

She said that addressing inequalities, particularly gaps in sustainable financing, is critical to ending the AIDS pandemic.

The extraordinary session brought together African heads of state and government, health ministers, experts, policymakers and development partners to advance the continent’s health agenda, with a focus on ending AIDS and tuberculosis by 2030 while strengthening preparedness for future health emergencies. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 85
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zimbabwe stops issuing import permits for maize after...

May 24, 2021

DR Congo rebels kill 45 displaced persons, injure...

June 13, 2023

Zimbabwean gov’t orders another Internet services shutdown

January 18, 2019

UN chief welcomes efforts to promote peace in...

April 24, 2022

Suicide drones target Sudan’s capital Khartoum, causing minor...

October 15, 2025

S. African president welcomes COVID-19 collaboration for benefit...

July 21, 2021

South African police arrest 18 suspects for inciting...

August 30, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Ethiopian Airlines continues to support...

July 6, 2021

African Mining Indaba 2026 set to boost public-private...

February 4, 2026

Zimbabwe, Mozambique mourn victims of Cyclone Idai

March 24, 2019
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.