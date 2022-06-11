Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Namibia announces two swimmers for Commonwealth Games
Namibia announces two swimmers for Commonwealth Games
Sports

Namibia announces two swimmers for Commonwealth Games

June 11, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 11– Swimmers Xander Skinner and Ronan Wantenaar have been selected to represent Namibia at the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England from July 28 to August 9.
“We are extremely proud to announce that two of our senior swimmers: Xander Skinner and Ronan Wantenaar have been selected to represent Namibia at the upcoming Commonwealth Games,” said the Namibia Swimming Federation on Friday in a statement.
Seasoned Namibian coach Janis Stergiadis will accompany the duo. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Fredericks bemoans lack of capacity in //Kharas football...

May 11, 2018

Skorpion Zinc U-17 trophy tour starts in Rosh...

August 15, 2018

Omatako Dam Stud Brahman farming association to host...

August 24, 2018

Rundu Chiefs’ former chairperson dies

April 10, 2018

IPESS4Life App launch and Sport4Development Farewell

May 31, 2022

Greater things to come for Papama: Kanalelo

June 2, 2018

Uganda to compete in Debmarine Namibia Netball Pent...

May 31, 2018

Total Tara Rally 50th edition launched in Windhoek

October 14, 2018

South African players dominate ITF junior’s tournament

May 16, 2018

Namibian National Women’s Cricket Team – the Capricorn...

August 30, 2021