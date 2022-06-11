Namibia announces two swimmers for Commonwealth Games

WINDHOEK, June 11– Swimmers Xander Skinner and Ronan Wantenaar have been selected to represent Namibia at the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England from July 28 to August 9.

“We are extremely proud to announce that two of our senior swimmers: Xander Skinner and Ronan Wantenaar have been selected to represent Namibia at the upcoming Commonwealth Games,” said the Namibia Swimming Federation on Friday in a statement.

Seasoned Namibian coach Janis Stergiadis will accompany the duo. (Xinhua)