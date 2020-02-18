Mburombua Needs funds for Himba Film.

Windhoek Feb 18 – Mburombua Tjipundi 27 years old Himba lady from Opuwo is working on a feature film project that promotes education in the marginalized Himba community in Namibia through features film . The aim of the project is to educate the world about the Himba community, their lifestyle and challenges which they face in their daily life. Mburombua is determine to educate the world about Himba community through Feature Film but funding is an obstacles to her project.

In order for her to accomplish her project she is appealing for assistance from samaritans out there who would like to assist in order her to successfully complete this important project. Should you wish to contribute to this project, kindly contact Miss Mburombua Tjipundi on the below information :

Email tjipundithusy@gmail.com

Contact number:+264816960606

NDN Staffer