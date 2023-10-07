Gciriku Community Protests Dubious Land Allocation

By Staff Reporter

NDIYONA, October 7 – The Gciriku community, residing in the Ndiyona and Ndonga Linena constituencies of the VaGciriku Traditional Authority, is voicing their concerns against certain individuals whom they accuse of forcibly taking control of the Traditional Authority administration and allocating land to non-community members without consent. Among those set to benefit from a 99-year leasehold is Mark Pakiston of Shamvhura Camp, who some community members have accused of being hostile towards the community. In the past, he was also linked to the disappearance of two community members, allegations he vehemently denies.

Pakiston claims that the late NkuruHompa Sebastian Kamwanga granted him the land.

What has puzzled the community is how the Kavango East Communal Land Board advertised the land in question without the necessary supporting documents from the community and without holding a required community meeting for leasehold applications within communal land. The land was advertised on September 15, 2023, and by the time the community heard about it, the 7-day objection period had already passed. Nevertheless, this has not discouraged the angered and disappointed community, especially from Shinyungwe, Shamvhura, Makena, Kashira, Sharuwanda, and Tushepenu villages, who are planning peaceful demonstrations on Friday, October 20, 2023, to submit a petition to Timbi Nkuru (Senior Headman) Walikuto Festus Shikerete, the current official in charge of the VaGciriku Traditional Authority, until the Gciriku community coronates their Chief (NkuruHompa).

“We want to know how Mark’s application reached the newspaper advertisement without our knowledge. This is pure corruption, and the minister must reject this application. We were not informed, and this is our land,” expressed an anonymous member from Shamvhura village, who feared victimization.

Others suspect that Pakiston may have presented a forged document to the Kavango East Land Board, possibly with the assistance of a land board member who is a frequent visitor to his place. They believe there is no way he could have obtained it from the headman, who, in the past, refused to grant him consent due to the community’s strong opposition to Pakiston. Some suspect that the consent in the village may have been written by the headman’s secretary, who is currently acting as headman while the official headman is unwell. According to the Traditional Authority Act, this person has no right to issue consent since they are not a gazetted headman, and it was done without community knowledge.

Furthermore, some community members want to know about the ownership of Honey Suckle Investment nini CC, as they fear their land may have been granted a leasehold to non-community members.

Coincidentally, a letter bearing the official stamp of the VaGciriku Traditional Authority was sent to Pakiston on September 9, 2023, requesting sponsorship of food items, drinks, or financial assistance for a planned coronation event. Pakiston responded favourably by donating N$ 1000.00 on September 27, 2023, with other promises for the event, which was later cancelled and turned into a braai event in the final hours following a High Court ruling. Just seven days after the Traditional Authority’s request, the Kavango East Communal Land Board advertised Shamvhura Camp for objections, which went unnoticed by many.

The Gciriku Traditional Authority is currently facing a significant power struggle, with some individuals disregarding the authority of the gazetted senior headman Shikerete, who oversees the VaGciriku Traditional Authority in the absence of the Chief. They have even opened their own bank account to receive donations.

Additional complaints have arisen from the Gciriku Royal Family, who, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, released a statement expressing concerns about the takeover of the Gciriku Traditional Authority by certain individuals. They claim that these individuals have taken advantage of the turmoil within the Gciriku Royal House and are acting unlawfully as the GTA (Gciriku Traditional Authority). Prince Bathlomeus Aruvita Kayoka, speaking on behalf of the Royal family, urged the VaGciriku community to unite during this challenging time, stating, “I wish to request the members of Gciriku Traditional Community to remain calm and unified during this difficult period in our history.” The statement concluded – Namibia Daily News.