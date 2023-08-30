Trending Now
Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives and Injures Others
Current Affairs

Fatal Accident Claims Two Lives and Injures Others

August 30, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Otavi, 30 August 2023 – A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, 30th August 2023, at approximately 09:00, approximately 10 kilometers outside of Otavi in the direction of *TSUMEB* on the B1 road. The aftermath of the accident has left two individuals deceased and others injured.

Commissioner Oner Maureen Mbeha provided insight into the incident, revealing that a Government of the Republic of Namibia (GRN) vehicle assigned to the VIP protection directorate was involved in the accident. The vehicle was en route from the northern to the southern direction when the collision occurred. The accident involved four male individuals, including the driver.

Unfortunately, the collision led to the loss of two lives at the scene. The remaining two individuals sustained injuries but survived the incident. Law enforcement officials are currently at the scene, and further details are pending. The authorities are committed to providing updated information to the nation as it becomes available.

.- Namibia Daily News

