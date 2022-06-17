Trending Now
First mechatronics workshop in Namibia opens at Valombola VTC
Current Affairs

First mechatronics workshop in Namibia opens at Valombola VTC

June 17, 2022

OSHAKATI, June 17 -The German Development Cooperation (GIZ) together with the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation and the Namibia Training Authority officially inaugurated the automotive mechatronics workshop at Valombola Vocational Training Centre (VVTC) at Ongewdiva on Thursday.

Valombola VTC was established in 1979 as one of the oldest vocational training institutes in Namibia and it’s one of the institutes that is offering 12 trades to Namibians. VVTC will be the first to have a mechatronics workshop that involves the combination of four engineering branches to create machinery and equipment with built-in artificial intelligence.

Minister of higher education, technology and innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi said the Education 2030 agenda clearly shows the need for rethinking technical and vocational education and training and skills development.

“Among the 10 educational goals is to ensure equal access to affordable and quality

 TVET (technical and vocational education and training) for all and to increase the number of youth and adults with relevant skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship,” she said at the official opening.

“TVET opens door to possibilities of new breakthrough ideas that have the potential to change day-to-day life. I, therefore, call on our country to take full ownership of this training facility in our push to align with the industry.” – Namibia Daily News

