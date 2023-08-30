Ashihaya Primary School Receives Generous Cement Donation

By Lylie Happiness

Omuthiya, 30 August 2023– The Ashihaya Primary School, located in the Okankolo constituency, has been provided a significant boost with a donation of 105 bags of cement, thanks to the collaboration between Bank Windhoek Omuthiya and local businessman Martin Nekomba. The contribution aims to facilitate the construction of essential classroom and administration blocks for the school, which currently caters to 175 learners.

Situated within the Onyuulaye circuit in the Okankolo constituency of the Oshikoto region, the Ashihaya Primary School was presented with 65 cement bags from Bank Windhoek Omuthiya, amounting to N$6,500 in value.

This assistance comes in response to the school’s appeal to kind-hearted individuals for assistance in erecting proper classroom structures. Presently, the students are educated within makeshift wooden classrooms.

Iiyambo Bonifatius, the school’s principal, shared insights into the school’s background, revealing that it was established in 2014 and currently employs 7 teachers. The absence of a dedicated administration block prompted the school’s urgent need for appropriate infrastructure.

Bonifatius remarked, “We currently operate from a store room and would like to build a proper structure to run the school affairs.”

Further enhancing the impact, local businessman Martin Nekomba contributed an additional 40 bags of cement to support the cause. The school, encompassing grades 0 to 7, expressed gratitude to both benefactors, urging individuals and the business community to take inspiration from these contributions and consider donating other essential building materials.

Bonifatius also highlighted that while the school has access to potable water, it is yet to be electrified. The community and school administration look forward to the collective support that will contribute to uplifting the educational environment for the students, enabling them to learn and thrive in conducive surroundings.- Namibia Daily News