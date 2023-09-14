Trending Now
Accountability at GIPF: Staff Member Suspended Over Payment Discrepancy

September 14, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14 — The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has taken decisive action by suspending a staff member due to a transaction that deviated from the Fund’s established approval and payment protocols. The incident in question came to light during the Fund’s routine financial reconciliation on Friday, September 8, 2023, and subsequently, the staff member was placed on suspension effective from Monday, September 11, 2023.

The reconciliation process revealed a breach in the payment procedure related to a resignation benefit totalling N$124,000.

GIPF has initiated a comprehensive investigation and emphasizes its unwavering commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance stance towards unethical behaviour and misconduct. The Fund is dedicated to conducting a thorough inquiry, ensuring that any individuals found guilty face the full legal consequences of their actions.

Furthermore, GIPF members can have confidence that the Fund will consistently uphold principles of honesty, fairness, transparency, and trustworthiness in all its operations.

