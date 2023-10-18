African Energy Week 2023: Leaders Embrace Sustainability and Collaboration

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, October 18 — African Energy Week (AEW) 2023: Former Nigerian President Shines Spotlight on Sustainable Energy and Development

The 2023 edition of African Energy Week (AEW), organized by the African Energy Chamber, witnessed a strategic session led by the Former President of Nigeria, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo. The session delved into a wide range of critical topics, including diplomacy, governance, regional stability, and sustainable development.

With a wealth of experience in both national and international affairs, the Former President set the stage for high-level discussions, facilitating an exchange of ideas among leaders, policymakers, and experts from diverse fields.

H.E. Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy sector took centre stage, where he emphasized his role in attracting finance and debt relief for the West African nation. He underscored Africa’s global energy transition responsibilities, stressing the continent’s duty to harness its abundant natural resources to meet energy demands.

“Justice demands that we too should develop. We should industrialize,” H.E. Obasanjo stated. “When I was in charge of the office of Nigeria, I fought for justice in two areas. One was in the energy sector, the other was in the international finance sector.”

The strategic session saw participation from esteemed delegates, including Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Tom Alweendo. He emphasized the importance of partnerships and collaboration in the development of Africa’s energy resources, advocating for mutually beneficial relationships with international investors.

“We have to have partnerships that are interested in win-win outcomes,” Hon. Minister Alweendo stated. “We want to welcome investors who share in our vision for a prosperous Africa, especially when it comes to energy.”

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Benin, Lionel Zinzou, highlighted the need for solidarity among African countries. He stressed the importance of nations endowed with natural resources assisting in the industrialization and socio-economic development of their neighbours for the benefit of the entire continent.

Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd., emphasized the need for African leaders to shape their narratives in the global energy transition.

“My approach to the energy transition is that African leaders have got to start changing their narratives,” Dr. Kachikwu stated. “Africa on its own has got to preach its own position. Africa needs to take certain actions to enable us to find our own solutions.”

With a specific focus on sustainability, this year’s event brings together African energy leaders, global investors, and executives from both the public and private sectors. The program includes panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits, and one-on-one meetings, all aimed at reshaping the trajectory of the continent’s energy development.

AEW 2023, held in Cape Town, operates under a mandate to eradicate energy poverty by 2030. Stay updated on this premier African energy event by visiting www.AECWeek.com for more exciting information and updates.