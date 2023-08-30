Calls for South Africa to Sever Ties with Zimbabwe Amid Election Dispute

By Elezo Libanda

Johannesburg, 30 August– Mmusi Maimane, the leader of South African opposition party Build One South Africa (BOSA), has vehemently urged Pretoria to sever diplomatic relations with Harare in the wake of the contested August 23 and 24 elections. Despite South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s congratulatory messages to Emmerson Mnangagwa on being declared the winner, Maimane has called for a significant stance against what he deems a flawed electoral process.

Ramaphosa’s congratulatory note was followed by stern criticism from election observers, branding the polls as non-credible. This critique drew an irate reaction from Harare and the ruling Zanu PF party.

Maimane’s BOSA party resonated with the disapproval, denouncing the elections as neither free nor fair. BOSA spokesperson Sbu Zondi emphasized the need for an extraordinary summit within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to deliberate on the situation in Zimbabwe.

Zondi asserted, “BOSA calls on South Africa to declare the Zimbabwean elections a sham and to immediately cease diplomatic engagement with the government of Zimbabwe.” He further urged the SADC nations to take a decisive stance against irregular and unjust elections.

Highlighting the concerns surrounding the Zimbabwean elections, Zondi underlined that the elections lacked transparency and fairness. He asserted that South Africa and the broader SADC region cannot proceed with business as usual while a democratic crisis unfolds within a significant SADC nation.

In response to criticism, Harare has launched counterattacks, singling out the head of the SADC observer mission, Nevers Mumba, as a biased opposition supporter.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, has rejected the election results, contributing to the ongoing tension surrounding the issue.

Zondi further emphasized the imperative of addressing the democratic crisis in Zimbabwe, highlighting the potential spillover effects if the situation escalates.

The stance taken by Mmusi Maimane and the BOSA party underscores the deep-seated concern over the legitimacy of the recent Zimbabwean elections and calls for a significant recalibration of diplomatic relations.- Namibia Daily News