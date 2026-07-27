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China’s top diplomat to attend high-level meeting on global development initiative
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China’s top diplomat to attend high-level meeting on global development initiative

July 27, 2026

BEIJING, July 27 — The High-level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative (GDI) will be held in Beijing on July 28.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will attend the meeting and deliver remarks, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

The meeting will be themed on “The Global Development Initiative at Five Years: Joining Hands for A Brighter Future of Sustainable Development.”

UN senior officials, diplomatic envoys of member states of the Group of Friends of the GDI in China, representatives from China offices of the UN development system, renowned experts and scholars, and other Chinese and foreign guests will attend the meeting to have in-depth exchanges of views on the implementation of the GDI, cooperation priorities and the initiative’s contribution to the world, according to the spokesperson.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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