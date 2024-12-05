CRAN Enhances Telecom Equipment Standards with NamRA Partnership

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Dec. 5 — The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has embarked on a nationwide capacity-building initiative in collaboration with the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA). This training program, launched under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations, aims to enhance the enforcement of Type Approval Regulations for telecommunications equipment entering Namibia.

Ensuring Safety and Compliance

Type Approval is a critical regulatory process that ensures telecommunications equipment adheres to Namibia’s technical and safety standards before being introduced to the market. This protects consumers by guaranteeing that devices operate efficiently within the national telecommunications network without causing interference or compromising security.

The program began with training sessions in Windhoek in September 2024, followed by sessions in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. The most recent training session took place at the Trans Kalahari Border Post on November 29, 2024.

Objectives and Activities

The primary objectives of the training include:

Equipping customs officials and clearing agents with a comprehensive understanding of the Type Approval process and regulations.

Clarifying exemptions for specific telecommunications equipment.

Promoting nationwide compliance through regional awareness campaigns.

Interactive sessions have been conducted to address Type Approval procedures, the list of exempted equipment, and stakeholder queries. CRAN also plans to continue its engagement through border post visits, providing ongoing guidance and support.

Expansion to Additional Locations

The training initiative will expand further in the 2025/2026 financial year, covering additional border posts and regional offices, including:

Katima Mulilo Border Post (formerly Wenela Border Post).

Oshikango Border Post.

Katima Mulilo Regional Office.

Ngoma Border Post.

Impalila Island Border Post.

Rundu Regional Office.

Mohembo Border Post.

Katwitwi Border Post.

Sarusungu Border Post.

Oshakati Regional Office.

Enhancing Compliance and Stakeholder Collaboration

Through this program, CRAN seeks to improve compliance with Type Approval Regulations, reduce issues related to detained goods, and streamline the process for obtaining exemption letters for non-regulated equipment. By working closely with NamRA, CRAN aims to ensure that all imported telecommunications equipment meets Namibian standards, safeguarding consumers and strengthening the national telecommunications infrastructure.

This initiative reflects CRAN’s commitment to fostering regulatory compliance, enhancing stakeholder awareness, and ensuring that Namibia’s telecommunications environment remains secure and efficient.