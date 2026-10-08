Namibian president calls for formalization, support for small-scale miners

WINDHOEK, Oct. 8 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday called for greater support and formalization of small-scale miners, saying they need better access to technical advice, safe equipment, finance and formal markets.

In an address delivered on her behalf by Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse at the inaugural Kunene Regional Mining Summit in Opuwo, Nandi-Ndaitwah said many local small-scale miners have knowledge of the ground and the determination to work but lack the resources needed to develop productive enterprises.

“The answer is a practical route to lawful tenure and productive enterprise,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said. She called for stronger local service access for small-scale miners in Opuwo and said the government should consider greater technical support in Khorixas.

In addition, Nandi-Ndaitwah also encouraged the formation of cooperatives where miners choose to work together, and she said formalization should give small-scale miners a better chance to succeed while protecting workers and the environment.

She urged government authorities and other stakeholders to work together to address challenges facing small-scale miners and create conditions for responsible and productive mining. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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