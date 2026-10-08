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Namibia targets strong showing at inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup Festival in Azerbaijan
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Namibia targets strong showing at inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup Festival in Azerbaijan

October 8, 2026

WINDHOEK, Oct. 8 — The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has announced a 14-player squad ahead of the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival 2026, scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from October 22 to 30.

The squad, announced on Wednesday, comprises two goalkeepers, four defenders, and five midfielders for the fast-paced 8v8 format.

Speaking to Xinhua on Thursday after the squad announcement, Woody Jacobs, head coach and the NFA Talent Development Scheme and Education Officer, said the final selection came from a grueling evaluation process.

“This team basically was a group of almost 60 that went through trials and selections, and eventually now ended up having a 14-man squad,” Jacobs said.

Unlike traditional elimination tournaments, the Azerbaijan event guarantees all teams continuous play throughout the schedule.

“It’s also going to be a lot of matches because it’s not a knockout tournament as normal tournaments,” Jacobs noted. “You’ll play until the last day of the tournament. So we’ll be there until the last day.”

The global showpiece will bring 190 FIFA member associations together and approximately 3,000 participants competing in 950 matches. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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