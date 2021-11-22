Headsprings maintains compliance with Namibian laws

WINDHOEK, Nov. 22 — International company Headspring Investments says all the drilling work the company conducted at the Stampriet artesian basin has been in strict compliance with the Namibian laws.

The response follows a communication by the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reform in which it was stated that it has cancelled two prospecting permits once issued to Headspring.

The company had a mission to drill 37 boreholes for uranium prospecting. This resulted in Southern farmers who depend on the basin for fresh water for their fresh produce getting angry.

A letter dated 9 November 2021 and signed by the ministry’s executive director Percy Misika stated that the government was cancelling the deal because it had identified gross negligence.

Meanwhile, representing the company, Andrey Shutov the president of Uranium One Group stated in a statement on Friday that Headspring Investments has been assured that all work at the site is being carried out in strict compliance with Namibian law.

Headspring Investments has been conducting exploration work in Namibia since 2010, has 8 valid exploration licences (EPL’s).

He alleged that an on-site inspection by the ministry was conducted and during the inspection, the ministry representatives prohibited the presence of Headspring Investments’ employees during interviews with contractors and land owners.

“The results of the inspection were not provided. Upon receipt of the audit report, the company will prepare a formal response outlining its position,” he said.

Shutov added that the company regularly informs drilling contractors of the permit conditions, and the contract with all contractors including the clauses regulating the mandatory presence of all registrations and permits for work in the country, as well as compliance with all environmental requirements and specifications.

“Reports in the manner prescribed by the ministry have now been prepared and are being sent to MAWLR. In addition to these reports, Headspring Investments has sent information on exploration wells drilled to MAWLR on a notification basis at the request of MAWLR,” Shutov noted.

Headspring Investments engaged a contractor registered with MAWLR in accordance with all requirements of this Ministry to carry out this type of work in the region for hydrogeological drilling.

