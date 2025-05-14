amibia to add 93 MW of renewable energy in 2025/26 financial year

WINDHOEK, May 14 — Namibia plans to commission about 93 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity during the 2025/2026 financial year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, Electricity Control Board (ECB) Chief Executive Officer Robert Kahimise said the move is aimed at boosting local electricity generation, reducing imports, and lowering the overall cost of electricity.

“It is anticipated that about 93 MW will be commissioned during the 2025/2026 financial period, meaning that more electricity will be generated locally, hence reducing imports and overall cost of electricity,” said Kahimise.

Namibia currently imports around 60 percent of its electricity requirements from neighboring countries, including South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. However, supply challenges in the region have prompted efforts to strengthen domestic generation capacity, he said.

According to Kahimise, renewable energy sources now contribute 21 percent to the country’s energy mix, up from 15 percent previously.

The southern African nation aims to increase this share to 70 percent by 2030. To support this target, the ECB is advancing regulatory reforms, including the implementation of the Modified Single Buyer market model, which allows eligible customers to purchase electricity directly from independent power producers.

The model is expected to enhance competition, attract investment, and support the growth of renewable energy.

The ECB emphasized the importance of continued investment in infrastructure, including transmission lines and energy storage systems, to integrate more variable renewable sources such as solar and wind. (Xinhua)