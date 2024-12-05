Namibia’s Iconic Mountain Bike Race Returns for Its 20th Anniversary

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Dec. 5 — The world’s longest single-stage mountain biking event, the Nedbank Desert Dash, is set to mark its 20th anniversary on December 6 and 7, 2024. Riders from across the globe will take on the gruelling 401-kilometre route through the iconic Namib Desert, beginning at The Grove Mall in Windhoek and culminating at Platz am Meer Mall in Swakopmund.

A Growing Legacy

Launched in 2005 with just 45 participants, the Nedbank Desert Dash has grown exponentially, with nearly 1,000 cyclists ready to tackle this year’s milestone race. The 2024 edition features an expanded route, with an additional 4 kilometres and newly introduced categories to enhance the challenge and inclusivity of the event.

Leander Borg, the race organiser from LEMA Events, expressed gratitude to the sponsors, especially Nedbank Namibia, whose decade-long support has been pivotal to the race’s growth. “As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our deepest gratitude to all our sponsors, particularly Nedbank Namibia, for their unwavering commitment,” Borg said.

This year’s event offers N$564,000 in prize money, providing a thrilling incentive for participants across various categories.

Participants and Diversity

Cyclists from 18 countries are participating in the solo and team categories. Highlights include:

Solo Female Riders: 19 participants from Namibia, South Africa, Germany, Sweden, and Portugal.

19 participants from Namibia, South Africa, Germany, Sweden, and Portugal. Solo Male Riders: 129 participants, with Namibia contributing 62 cyclists, followed by South Africa (40) and Germany (13).

129 participants, with Namibia contributing 62 cyclists, followed by South Africa (40) and Germany (13). Team Categories: 8 female and 80 male 2-person teams; 32 female and 124 male 4-person teams; and 30 mixed teams.

In addition, the half-dash event has drawn 137 participants, including 11 female and 68 male solo riders, alongside 14 female and 44 male teams.

This year introduces a special age category for cyclists over 50, demonstrating the event’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Economic and Charitable Impact

Beyond the race, the Nedbank Desert Dash significantly impacts Namibia’s economy and communities. Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank Namibia’s Communications and PR Manager, highlighted the economic benefits, noting increased activity in food, fuel, hospitality, and entertainment sectors in Windhoek and Swakopmund during the event.

The race also fosters charitable initiatives, with participating charities raising awareness and funds for community development projects. “This underscores our commitment to making a positive impact in Namibia,” Kaulinge added.

A World-Class Event

The Nedbank Desert Dash continues to attract international attention and recognition as Africa’s ultimate endurance cycling event. Co-sponsors such as Toyota Indongo, Spar Maerua Mall, Coca-Cola, Heineken, and others have played a vital role in ensuring the race’s success.

As riders gear up for this extraordinary challenge, the 20th edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash promises to be a celebration of endurance, community, and Namibia’s breathtaking landscapes.