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China’s nomination of WHO chief demonstrates its firm support for multilateralism: spokesperson
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China’s nomination of WHO chief demonstrates its firm support for multilateralism: spokesperson

October 8, 2026

BEIJING, Oct. 8 — China’s nomination of Dr. Song Li as a candidate for director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) demonstrates its firm support for multilateralism and the organization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a relevant question. The WHO is a specialized health agency of the United Nations and plays a leading and coordinating role in global health governance, Mao said.

At a time when multilateralism is facing challenges and much still needs to be done in advancing global health, the role of the WHO director-general is particularly important in steering the organization through new changes and circumstances toward steady and sustained development, she said.

China’s nomination of Dr. Song reflects its willingness to work with all parties to jointly promote the building of a global community of health for all, and demonstrates China’s firm support for multilateralism and the WHO, Mao said.

“We believe that if Dr. Song is elected WHO director-general, she will help the organization play a more active role in improving the health and well-being of all humanity,” Mao said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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