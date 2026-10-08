Group of Friends of Global Governance calls for respect for int’l rule of law

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 8 — The Group of Friends of Global Governance on Wednesday called for respect for the international rule of law.

The rule of law is a hallmark of the progress of human civilization, providing an essential legal safeguard around which societies are built and international order is shaped, the group said in a joint statement delivered by China on its behalf at the UN General Assembly.

Noting that the international order is again facing turbulence and instability, the group said the rule of law at the international level is under serious strain, risking undermining global peace and security.

“The foundation of the international rule of law lies in faithful adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” said the statement. “All parties should defend the authority and integrity of international law and jointly uphold the international order based on international law.”

The group stressed that all states enjoy equal rights and bear equal obligations under international law, firmly rejecting double standards and the selective application of international rules.

It urged countries to refrain from unilateral economic, financial and trade measures inconsistent with international law and the UN Charter and that impede economic and social development, particularly in developing countries. It also called on parties to settle disputes through peaceful means of their own choice and opposed the threat or use of force in international relations.

International law must keep pace with rapidly advancing technology and provide guidance for its governance, it said, urging all parties to strengthen global governance in emerging areas such as cyberspace, outer space, the deep sea, the polar regions and artificial intelligence, preventing them from becoming new arenas for rivalry and instead making them avenues for cooperation.

The group stands ready to work with all parties to uphold the UN-centered international system and an international order based on international law, while advancing the rule of law, fairness and justice at the national and international levels, said the statement.

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