Namibia vows to tackle rising drug, alcohol abuse

June 27, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 27 — Namibia‘s current drug and alcohol situation is a major public health concern, authorities said Thursday.

The Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) said that the country observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, with an aim to highlight prevention as a critical strategy to curb the drug flow that fuels organized crime worldwide.

“The MoHSS, in collaboration with the development partners, is innovatively hard at work to strengthen and establish more intervention programs to address the harmful effects caused by these social ills,” the MoHSS Executive Director’s office said in a statement.

The health ministry warned that despite progress in some regions, drug abuse remains a significant challenge, impacting individuals, families, and communities through adverse health issues, social disruption, and economic costs.

“Illicit trafficking fuels violence, corruption, and instability across nations,” it added. “We emphasize reducing demand through education, treatment, and harm reduction; disrupting production by closing illicit labs and supporting farmers with alternatives; and dismantling trafficking networks by strengthening trade routes and cutting financial flows, while respecting human rights,” the ministry said. (Xinhua)

