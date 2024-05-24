Rosatom announces the results of the 7th “Atoms Empowering Africa” online video competition

In a remarkable display of ingenuity and passion for nuclear energy, Rosatom has

concluded its 7th annual online video competition. This event has become a cornerstone in

encouraging young individuals to explore the potential of nuclear technologies and their benefits,

particularly in the African context. This year, there were more than 50 participants from different

African countries, underscoring the continent’s growing interest in nuclear science and its

applications.

The winners this year were Katlego Sebopela and Kamogelo Sehoole from South Africa;

Mahmoud Elbehri, Farah Hakem and her team, Yasmin Ehab and her team, Salah Alfiky, and

Ayman Yassein from Egypt; Michelle Wafula from Kenya; Obiozor Oguine and Ayobami

Adedinni from Nigeria; Habab Abdal Khaleg from Saudi Arabia; George William Tinka from

Uganda; and Mohamed Almonzer Salih from Sudan. These bright minds will embark on a trip to

Russia to tour some of the world’s most advanced nuclear facilities.

The competition invited participants to create a short video, up to 75 seconds in length,

on various nuclear-related topics. Entrants shared their submissions on Facebook following

specified technical guidelines and submitted their applications via an official form.

A panel of international experts, including distinguished judges from South Africa,

Egypt, Tunisia, and Ethiopia ensured a fair and equitable evaluation process, selecting winners for

1st, 2nd, and 3rd places based on 4 criteria: original content and creativity, overall quality of

presentation, accuracy, and relevancy of technical content, and communication of that content to

the audience.

“As a nuclear enthusiast passionate about demystifying nuclear energy in Africa, The

Atoms Empowering Africa competition has been an incredible journey and a fantastic platform.

This initiative empowers young minds to rethink nuclear technology and envision a sustainable

future for our continent”, Katlego Sebopela said, winner of Atoms Empowering Africa

competition.

“Since 2015, we have been organizing the Atoms Empowering Africa competition, and

each year we see an increasing number of participants from new countries across the continent.

African students showcase their impressive knowledge and talents, and the winners gain the

unique opportunity to visit Russia and tour nuclear facilities,” Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom

Central and Southern Africa, said. “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this initiative. It’s

inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and dedication of these young minds as they engage with

nuclear science. This competition not only highlights the vast potential of African students but

also fosters international collaboration and understanding in the field of nuclear technology”.

Since 2015, Rosatom’s competition has been a springboard for youth to express their

perspectives on nuclear technology and its role in sustainable development. This initiative

encourages young people to research, create, and promote their content, aiming to foster a better

understanding of nuclear energy’s possibilities.