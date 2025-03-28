Trending Now
Three Governors Fate in Limbo
Three Governors Fate in Limbo

March 28, 2025

JOHN K WaDISHO

Windhoek, 28 March — The effective execution of governmental policies and developmental strategies is crucial for progress. In the recent proclamation, the status of three incumbents serving as governors remains ambiguous following President NNN’s announcement this morning. These individuals are Laura McLeod-Katjirua (Khomas), Bonifatius Wakudumo (Kavango East), and Penda yaNdakolo (Oshikoto). They have been succeeded by Sam Nujoma Jr., Hamunyera Hambyuka, and Sack Kathindi, respectively. The newly appointed governors are as follows: 1. Verna Sinimbo in the Kavango West Region; 2. Hamunyera Hambyuka in the Kavango East Region; 3. Sacky Kathindi in the Oshikoto Region; 4. Vipuakuje Muharukua in the Kunene Region; 5. John //Khamuseb in the Ojozondjupa Region; 6. Sam Nujoma Jr. in the Khomas Region; 7. Riaan McNab in the Hardap Region.

