Trending Now
Home International Iran says agreement with Oman on Hormuz to soon be presented to relevant int’l body
Iran says agreement with Oman on Hormuz to soon be presented to relevant int’l body
International

Iran says agreement with Oman on Hormuz to soon be presented to relevant int’l body

October 8, 2026

TEHRAN, Oct. 8 — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran and Muscat will soon present their agreement to the relevant international body on designating safe routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

He made the remarks in an interview with the official news agency IRNA, published Wednesday night, while elaborating on diplomatic efforts related to peace and security in West Asia, including commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The consultation process between Iran and Oman has proceeded successfully. The two sides have agreed on the geographical coordinates of the safe two-way routes in the Strait of Hormuz and reached an understanding on how the matter will be presented to the relevant international body, a step that will be taken soon,” Baghaei said.

He said Iran attaches great importance to shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz, disrupted following “malicious actions” by the United States, and has spared no effort to restore security to the waterway through consultations with the other coastal state, Oman.

Last month, the semi-official Tasnim news agency cited a source close to Iran’s negotiating team as saying that Tehran and Muscat had agreed on the details of new entry and exit routes for the Strait of Hormuz after “intensive technical and diplomatic talks.”

Under the understanding between the two sides, the Gulf’s entry route “lies entirely within Iran’s territorial waters,” and a portion of the exit route also falls “within Iranian territorial waters.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Norway reiterates rejection of Trump’s “Board of Peace”...

February 20, 2026

Severe blizzard grounds flights, disrupts traffic in Romania

February 18, 2026

Iran’s FM rejects reports of resuming contacts with...

March 17, 2026

UK allows U.S. use of bases for Hormuz-related...

March 21, 2026

Vance says Strait of Hormuz open, Iran to...

June 22, 2026

Iranian FM says won’t let U.S. determine end...

July 27, 2026

White House reiterates Trump opposes Israeli annexation of...

February 10, 2026

Russia foils Ukrainian-British plot to hijack MiG-31 jet

November 11, 2025

Russia has no restrictions on deploying intermediate-range missiles:...

August 5, 2025

Voters in Virginia approve measure to redraw congressional...

April 22, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.