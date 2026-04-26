Traditional games connect generations in Namibia

WINDHOEK, April 26 — On a sandy field in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, 32-year-old Ester Tobias bent over a small container, scooping sand into it as fast as she could while dodging a ball thrown from both ends of the field.
Tobias was taking part in Blik Volmaak, also known as fufila in the Oshiwambo language, one of several traditional games played Saturday at the Windhoek City Museum during a community event hosted by the City of Windhoek.
The aim of the game is simple but physically demanding: players must fill as many containers as possible without being hit by the ball.
Once struck, a player is out. For Tobias, the event was more than a contest. It was a return to childhood.
“I played this game in my village, and my teammates came from their own towns. We are coming together across generations to revive this tradition,” she said, adding that she had not played the game for more than 15 years.
The Traditional Games event was held as a lead-up to the 18th edition of the Windhoek Ae Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, scheduled for May 8-9 under the theme “Nurturing Creativity, Growing Talent.”
According to a public notice from the City of Windhoek, Saturday’s program ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and featured traditional games alongside potjiekos and vetkoek cooking competitions, two food contests centered on a slow-cooked stew and a deep-fried dough snack commonly enjoyed in Namibia and across southern Africa.
The event brought together more than 10 teams competing in games, including Blik Volmaak, Amagoes, Skululu and Uma. Referees and scorekeepers were appointed to help ensure fair play, while officials explained the rules before the games began.
The City of Windhoek later said 24/7 Fitness took first place, followed by Khawa A and Khawa B, reflecting the competitive spirit around a community activity rooted in local tradition.
Tuuda Haitula, an arts and culture officer at the Windhoek Municipality, said the games are aimed at preserving cultural practices while promoting community engagement.
“We look to preserve cultural heritage through community-focused activities. Traditional games are common in all regions of Namibia and unite people from diverse backgrounds here in the city,” he said.
For many participants, the event also demonstrated how traditional games can bring people of different ages into the same public space.
Older residents explained rules they remembered from their youth, while younger players learned through practice, laughter and repeated attempts.
For 60-year-old David Gawaseb, a retired teacher, the gathering offered more than entertainment.
He said traditional games can help promote social interaction at a time when many children spend long hours on digital devices.
“Even research shows that children must go outdoors and play, but these days they are glued to screens, television and cellphones. So these games are very important to introduce to children to promote socialization and physical activity,” he said.
Haitula said the event also drew fitness groups interested in traditional practices that promote physical wellness.
“We also had fitness companies present at the games, looking for opportunities to immerse members in traditional practices that promote wellness,” he said.
As the event drew to a close, the games offered a lively reminder of how traditional play can keep cultural memory alive while bringing different generations together in Namibia’s capital.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)